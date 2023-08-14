Patriots extend injured linebacker Raekwon McMillan through 2024

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan won't play at all in 2023, but he knows he'll still be in New England to start 2024.

McMillan and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year extension through the 2024 season, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots put McMillan on injured reserve in May, meaning he won't play at all this season. But the team still views him as a potentially valuable player, so they've decided to lock him in for next season.

Originally a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017, McMillan has been with the Patriots since 2021. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL but played well in 2022. Now the Patriots are betting that he can miss the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles but play well in 2024.