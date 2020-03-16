Patriots express desire to sign Joe Thuney to long-term deal

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

As the Patriots move toward watching quarterback Tom Brady walk away, they’ll keeping guard Joe Thuney in place, for 2020 and beyond.

“Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016,” Patriots said in a statement issued on Monday. “Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement.”

It’s rare pre-retirement praise for any player from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, which makes it clear that he really wants to keep Thuney around.

The deadline for signing a long-term deal is July 15.

