As the Patriots move toward watching quarterback Tom Brady walk away, they’ll keeping guard Joe Thuney in place, for 2020 and beyond.

“Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016,” Patriots said in a statement issued on Monday. “Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement.”

It’s rare pre-retirement praise for any player from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, which makes it clear that he really wants to keep Thuney around.

The deadline for signing a long-term deal is July 15.

Patriots express desire to sign Joe Thuney to long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk