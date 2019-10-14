Ben Watson's free agency will be short-lived, it seems.

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign the 38-year-old tight end after releasing him a week ago, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday.

Watson, who came out of retirement to sign with the Patriots in May, missed New England's first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was eligible to play in Week 5 but didn't travel with the team to Washington, and New England didn't activate him prior to last Monday's deadline to activate a previously suspended player, making him a free agent.

The Patriots are thin at tight end, though -- only Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse suited up Thursday night against the New York Giants -- and Tom Brady could use a veteran presence like Watson.

New England placed fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve Friday, so Watson likely will take the roster spot he vacated.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots expected to re-sign tight end Ben Watson, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston