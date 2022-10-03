Patriots expected to sign former All-Pro LB Jamie Collins

The Patriots are expected to sign LB Jamie Collins, per sources. There are dual options for them to bring him aboard initially – active roster or practice squad – but he is anticipated to join the team in some capacity. Patriots eyeing improved LB play. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2022

The New England Patriots are bringing back a former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro linebacker with Jamie Collins now expected to sign with the team.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Monday.

Collins is a versatile playmaker at the linebacker position with the ability to boost the pass-rush, stop the run and drop back and make plays in pass coverage, if needed as well. His return should add a significant boost to the linebacking corps for the Patriots.

After being cut by the Detroit Lions, he finished the 2021 season with the team and has remained an unsigned free agent ever since. Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.

