Patriots expected to release Josh Gordon on Thursday

When the Patriots placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve last week, word was that his knee injury was not season-ending and the team would release him off of the list in the near future.

It appears the future is now. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are set to release Gordon off of injured reserve on Thursday.

Gordon will not become a free agent once the move is official. Like all players dropped by their teams after the trade deadline, Gordon will be subject to waivers and any of the league’s 31 teams will be able to make a claim for his services. That raises the likelihood that Gordon will be picked up by a team that isn’t competing with the Patriots for a title as they’ll be ahead of likely playoff teams in the waiver order.

Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots this season.