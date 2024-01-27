Patriots are expected to promote DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator

The Patriots stayed inside the organization by promoting Jerod Mayo to head coach and they'll do the same thing to fill their defensive coordinator job.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are set to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to the coordinator role. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has started informing other candidates of their decision.

Covington joined the Patriots in 2017 as a defensive assistant and spent a year as the outside linebackers coach before taking over the defensive line duties in 2020.

Safeties coach Steve Belichick has called the defensive plays for the Patriots in recent years and he has been offered a chance to remain in the organization, although it's not clear exactly what role he would play on Mayo's staff.