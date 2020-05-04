Patriots expect to lose college scouting director

Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort has been in demand before, but it appears he’ll be on the move soon.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Ossenfort’s contract with the Patriots is expiring, and he’s expected to find a new employer in the coming weeks.

Ossenfort interviewed for the Browns General Manager job this offseason, and has twice been requested (and blocked) for interviews with the Texans.

Since the contract is being allowed to expire, they’re effectively allowing him to leave.

The Patriots brought Eliot Wolf in as a consultant this offseason, so they have some cover on the scouting side.

