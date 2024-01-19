Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant ST coach Jeremy Springer

The Patriots are expected to interview a member of Rams head coach Sean McVay's staff as they work to put together Jerod Mayo's first staff in New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer.

Springer just completed his second season on McVay's staff in Los Angeles. Prior to joining the Rams, Springer worked on the collegiate level at Marshall, Arizona, Texas A&M, and UTEP. He also played college football at UTEP.

Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams has also come up as a candidate for the special teams coordinator role on Mayo's staff.