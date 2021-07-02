Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is expected to make an addition to his coaching staff.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that the Patriots are expected to hire Ross Douglas as a quality control coach.

Douglas is currently the cornerbacks coach at Richmond and spent the previous three seasons as graduate assistant at Rutgers. Douglas played 22 games at Rutgers in 2016 and 2017 after transferring from Michigan and he spent time with the Steelers after going undrafted in 2018.

Douglas worked for Greg Schiano at Rutgers during the 2020 season and the Patriots have employed several players who played for Schiano during his first tenure as the school’s head coach. That stint ended when he became the Buccaneers’ head coach in 2012, but he returned to the New Jersey school last year.

Patriots are expected to hire Ross Douglas as quality control coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk