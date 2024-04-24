Patriots expected to draft QB, even in a trade down scenario

The New England Patriots hold the key to the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 3 overall pick. A potential blockbuster trade scenario could impact the way the entire draft board unfolds.

But it wouldn’t necessarily alter the Patriots’ plans.

Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, even in the event of a trade down scenario, there is still a strong likelihood that the Patriots continue pursuing a quarterback.

That could mean moving back up the draft board to ensure they secure their quarterback of the future, along with a massive haul from whatever team would be willing to trade for the No. 3 pick.

Russini wrote:

If the Patriots land on a deal to trade out of No. 3, I fully expect them to move back up to grab a QB. Bottom line, I anticipate them coming out of this draft with a top QB.

It would likely take an unprecedented trade offer to convince the Patriots to move down, but coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and have openly stated the team is willing to listen to trade offers.

So far, they haven’t received the offer they’re looking for to pass on one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

