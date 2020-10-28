What can Patriots expect in return if they trade Stephon Gilmore?

What can Patriots expect in return if they trade Gilmore? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore's days in Foxboro may be numbered.

The New England Patriots cornerback has become the subject of trade rumors with the team at 2-4 and in a position to sell before the Nov. 3 deadline. Gilmore also appeared to list his Foxboro house for sale, stating "all offers if any due on Tuesday, November 3rd & 5PM."

So if you connect the dots, it certainly looks like Gilmore could be dealt soon. But what would the Patriots get in return for the two-time first-team All-Pro? Albert Breer of The MMQB provided some insight.

"If you're not going to compete for a championship, you have to see what you can get for someone like Stephon Gilmore," Breer said. "I can give you guys a list of 10 guys who have gone for first-round picks over the last two years. Every single one of those guys was 27 years old or younger.

"The question becomes what you're willing to take for him, because I don't think it's going to be a first-round pick. But if you're willing to move him for a second or a third, I think there could be a market out there for him."

It's worth noting head coach Bill Belichick poured some cold water on the idea of a Gilmore trade Wednesday morning, but the Patriots reportedly have been active in trade talks involving the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore's base salary in 2021 is $7 million and his cap hit is $16.7 million. His contract expires after next season.