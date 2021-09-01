Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones won’t have N'Keal Harry to throw to when the regular season begins.

The Patriots are planning to place Harry on injured reserve and have him miss a few weeks, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Harry suffered a shoulder injury while trying to catch a deep ball from Jones in a preseason game and has been out of practice since.

Although Harry requested a trade before training camp, Patriots coach and General Manager Bill Belichick said he never discussed it and expects Harry to be a major contributor in New England this season.

Patriots expect N’Keal Harry to miss first few weeks of season with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk