What should Patriots expect from Brian Hoyer? Breaking down QB's recent starts

What can Pats expect from Brian Hoyer? Assessing QB's recent starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots want to avoid falling to 1-3, they'll need Brian Hoyer to snap a six-year streak.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones could miss multiple games after reportedly suffering a "severe" high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That means the 36-year-old Hoyer likely will be thrust into action in Week 4 against the Packers in Green Bay.

Hoyer has started just two games in the last four-plus seasons and hasn't won a start since Week 4 of the 2016 season. He's 0-11 since that victory, dropping three games with the Chicago Bears in 2016, six with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and one with the Patriots in 2020.

That's obviously not ideal. But Hoyer has managed to keep things close in most of those losses. In fact, six of Hoyer's last seven starts have been decided by seven points or fewer. Here's a rundown of Hoyer's last 11 starts:

NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer has lost 11 consecutive starts, but six of his last seven starts have been one-score games.

How has Hoyer fared in those 11 games, you ask? Here's his (less-than flattering) stat line in those starts:

219 for 371 (59 percent), 2,372 yards (215.6 per game), 7 TDs, 8 INT, 4 fumbles, 74.2 passer rating

Hoyer has a wealth of NFL experience (including seven-plus seasons in New England) and an intimate knowledge of the Patriots' offense. But his limitations as a quarterback were on display in his most recent start -- a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes for just 130 yards in that game with zero touchdowns and an interception. He also fumbled late in the third quarter before being replaced by third-stringer Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots have a strong rushing attack -- 145 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry in Week 3 -- so they just need Hoyer to be a game manager in Green Bay this weekend. The veteran QB has 12 turnovers in his last 11 starts, however, with five of those turnovers coming in his only two starts since 2019.

If Hoyer can cut back on the turnovers, he could at least give New England a chance while Jones is sidelined. But if he continues to give the ball to the other team, we may see rookie Bailey Zappe in short order.