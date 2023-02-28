Patriots executive Matt Groh seeing influence rise in the organization

New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater’s new contract may indicate a rising influence of personnel, as Matt Groh is becoming more active behind the scenes.

Groh is currently in the Patriots director of player personnel, and he assists general manager Bill Belichick in making decisions within the organization. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Groh signed Slater’s new contract.

Matt Patricia signed Slater’s last contract in 2021.

Groh has had quite the rise within the Patriots organization. He joined the organization in July 2011 as a scouting assistant. He worked his way up to college scouting director in 2021, before taking on the role of director of player personnel, prior to the 2022 season.

Groh most recently helped out with the 2022 Patriots draft class. The class received major contributions from the likes of Cole Strange, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Tyquan Thornton, and Bailey Zappe.

This latest contract news may signify a growing set of responsibilities for Groh within the organization.

More Patriots News!

Greg Olsen maintaining strong work ethic despite Tom Brady job rumors Tedy Bruschi implores Patriots to make trade for this playmaking WR Patriots safety Devin McCourty lobbies for Jakobi Meyers' return

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire