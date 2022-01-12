Patriots executive Eliot Wolf receiving GM interest from Bears

With the offseason in full swing for many teams, New England Patriots personnel are being tabbed for interviews for several positions. On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears requested to interview Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf to fill their vacancy as general manager.

Wolf is in his second year at the position. With New England taking a more hands-on approach to the 2021 draft, they selected quarterback Mac Jones and running back Rhamondre Stevenson among others. Wolf was mentioned as being one of the key individuals to help in this year’s draft.

Prior to position with the Patriots, he worked with the Green Bay Packers in their personnel department. He was there for a number of years, with his tenure lasting from 2004-2017. Football personnel positions run in his family. His father is former Green Bay GM Ron Wolf.

Bears requested permission to interview Patriots’ director of scouting Eliot Wolf for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

The Bears have already reached out to the New England organization about the availability of inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. He has been viewed as a potential head coaching candidate.

As for now, the Patriots are focused on the Buffalo Bills, who they will take on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

Related