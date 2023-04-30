Patriots executive comments on Kayshon Boutte’s potential

Kayshon Boutte is without question one of the most intriguing players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. The once perceived first-round talent found himself sinking all the way down to the sixth round and into the awaiting arms of the New England Patriots.

Make no mistake, the Patriots are clearly aware that Boutte’s potential is leaps and bounds beyond where he was drafted.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh commented on the former LSU standout receiver and what he could potentially bring to the team.

“Kayshon had an unfortunate injury in 2021 and sometimes it takes a little bit of time to come back from those things and it’s really going to be up to him to come in here with the right mindset,” said Groh, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “He’s got all the potential in the world. If he wants to apply himself and to reach that potential… look, we are going to do everything we can to help him succeed.

“We’re going to give him every resource we can. As the saying goes: Players are our greatest resource. We made an investment in Kayshon here in the sixth round, so looking forward to see what he can do with his opportunity.”

Boutte’s best performance last season came in the SEC Championship against the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who he torched for six receptions, 107 yards and one touchdown.

He is a proven playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he tends to shine brightest in big-game moments. But can he put that effort together consistently enough to make an impact at the next level with the Patriots.

If the answer to that question is yes, the Patriots might have landed the steal of the draft.

