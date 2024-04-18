Patriots exec says draft trade talks ‘ongoing’ with other teams

The New England Patriots are “open for business” when it comes to potential trades at the 2024 NFL draft.

When speaking with the media at a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Patriots director of scouting and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf claimed trade discussions were “ongoing” with other teams.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, which should generate plenty of trade interest from teams hoping to move up the board for a quarterback. Granted, New England also desperately needs a quarterback, and the price to get them to do a deal could sky rocket.

One has to also wonder if the Patriots would consider trading back up into the first round with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round. Being open for business doesn’t just mean trading down. There will also be opportunities for Wolf and company to be aggressive and move up as well.

Eliot Wolf on trade discussions: “ongoing. We are open to anything. We are open for business in the first round and any round.” — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 18, 2024

The Patriots have a rare opportunity to select one of the top quarterback prospects on the draft board.

Their willingness to dangle the biggest need on their roster out their like a carrot on a stick creates a heightened level of intrigue and concern a week out from one of the biggest nights in franchise history.

