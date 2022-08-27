The Patriots love players who can do everything. They have one in Ty Montgomery. For now, however, they need to figure out when he can next do anything.

Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders. He returned to New England with the team, and the Patriots are monitoring the injury.

“We’ll see how it goes today,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday morning. “I’m not sure. There’s no update at this point on him. He’ll get looked at this morning, like we usually do. We’ll probably know a lot more after 12 or 24 hours after the injury instead of trying to make an instant diagnosis.”

His absence would have an impact on the Patriots, given that he fills multiple roles.

“Ty’s had a good camp,” Belichick said. “Versatile. He’s played some multiple positions, played in the kicking game. Smart kid. Good level of experience.”

The 29-year-old Montgomery spent his first four seasons with the Packers, from 2015 through 2018. Since then, he has played for the Ravens (2018), Jets (2019), and Saints (2020-21). He signed with the Patriots earlier this year.

Patriots evaluate Ty Montgomery’s ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk