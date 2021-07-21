Patriots' entire 2021 draft class now signed after Christian Barmore's deal

Patriots' entire 2021 draft class now signed after Barmore's deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 2021 rookie class is ready to get to work.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore, whom the Patriots selected with the No. 38th overall pick (second round) in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract Wednesday, per his agent, Nicole Lynn.

He was the final Patriots rookie to sign, which means the entire eight-player class is now under contract.

The Patriots traded the 46th, 122nd and 139th picks to the Cincinnati Bengals to move up in Round 2 and select Barmore. He received an impressive 91.3/100 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance at Alabama last season. Barmore also was named the Defensive MVP of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here is a quick recap of the Patriots' 2021 draft class:

First round : Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Second round : Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

Third round : Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

Fourth round : Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Fifth round : Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Sixth round : Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

Sixth round : William Sherman, OL, Colorado

Seventh round: Tre Nixon, WR, Central Florida

Rookies are already at Gillette Stadium preparing for the upcoming season. Veterans are expected to report for the start of training camp July 27.