Who is Patriots' emergency quarterback with Jakobi Meyers out?

Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?

Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.

So, who would be the most reasonable emergency QB option in Meyers' absence? ESPN's Mike Reiss pointed out that tight end Hunter Henry impressed with his arm during training camp.

Henry doesn't have any experience under center, however. Plus, with Jonnu Smith exiting due to an ankle injury, the Patriots probably would have needed Henry to stay at tight end.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. is another interesting option. The fourth-round draft pick completed all nine of his passes attempts at South Dakota State for 208 yards and six touchdowns.

If Bill Belichick prefers someone with more pro experience, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could step into Meyers' role. He completed his lone pass attempt last season for a 25-yard TD.

The Patriots hope they won't have to make such a decision next Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions. Jones' and Hoyer's statuses will be worth monitoring leading up to the Week 5 matchup.