The Patriots held a kicking competition with free agent kickers Wednesday.

Not only did Kai Forbath and Mike Nugent workout for New England, but so did Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh and Matthew Wright, Howard Balzer reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears cut Fry on Aug. 18 after he lost the kicking competition to Eddy Pineiro. Fry went 1-for-2 on field goals in the preseason, hitting from 43 and missing from 47, and hit both of his extra point attempts.

Fry has never kicked in the NFL but played in the American Alliance of Football.

Walsh, 29, kicked for the Vikings for five seasons and spent 2017 with the Seahawks. He did not play in 2018.

Walsh has made 82.4 percent of his field goal attempts, hitting 154 of 187, and 95.1 percent of his extra point tries, going 193-of-203.

Wright, a University of Central Florida product, did not win the Steelers’ kicking job during training camp.