Patriots elevate wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from practice squad

Patriots elevate WR Wilkerson from practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have elevated a wide receiver from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Kristian Wilkerson, who appeared in one regular season game for the Patriots in 2020, was added to New England's 53-man roster prior to the Week 9 showdown in Charlotte.

Patriots elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster: https://t.co/hVoANAWgsw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 6, 2021

The 6-foot-1 Wilkerson has spent the entire 2021 regular season on the practice squad for the Patriots after being released at the end of training camp. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020, spending training camp with the Tennessee Titans prior to his release.

With wide receiver N'Keal Harry added to the team's injury report Friday with a knee injury, Wilkerson could have an opportunity to see the field in some three or four-receiver sets for the Patriots against Carolina -- a Panthers team which could have some of their key offensive players back.

Wilkerson caught 13 passes for 147 over three preseason games for New England this summer.