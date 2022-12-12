Patriots elevate two linebackers from practice squad ahead of Monday’s game vs Cardinals

The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacking corps ahead of a pivotal showdown with the Arizona Cardinals and their electric quarterback, Kyler Murray.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Monday that the team was elevating veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and second-year defender Cameron McGrone from the practice squad for the primetime matchup.

One of the primary weaknesses for the Patriots defense has been their struggles against mobile quarterbacks. Coming into a game against a player like Murray, who is notorious for scrambling around, buying extra time and making plays with his legs, New England will need to match the right personnel to ensure they don’t suffer the same issues they had against Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Josh Allen.

Linebackers Cameron McGrone and Jamie Collins have been elevated from the practice squad for tonight’s game. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 12, 2022

Collins is obviously in the twilight of his career, but he won a Super Bowl and developed into an All-Pro player by being one of the more versatile and athletic linebackers in the league.

McGrone, who is being elevated for the first time, showed similar abilities in training camp. This could be an opportunity for him to make a name for himself and stick on the main roster.

The Patriots are likely facing a must-win scenario against one of the more dangerous offensive teams in the league. So they’ll clearly need all of the help they can get.

