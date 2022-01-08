Patriots elevate three players from practice squad for Dolphins game

Pats elevate three players from practice squad for Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are getting some defensive reinforcements for Sunday's regular-season finale vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Safety Sean Davis, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, and cornerback D'Angelo Ross were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. The Patriots did not promote undrafted wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who caught two touchdown passes in last week's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots elevate three players to the active roster: https://t.co/0n9YqSfIeE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 8, 2022

Davis played in one game for the Indianapolis Colts this season and three games with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing to New England's practice squad on Oct. 16. The six-year veteran was elevated to the active roster for the team's win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec 6.

Ekuale has been promoted to the Patriots' active roster for six games in 2021, including each of the last four games. The 27-year-old has tallied five tackles and two sacks this season.

Ross, who originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019, has been elevated to the active roster for the last two games.

Patriots-Dolphins is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.