Patriots elevate offensive guard for OL depth vs Vikings

The New England Patriots are looking to give their banged-up offensive line an added boost ahead of a tough matchup with Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith and the Minnesota Vikings defense.

On Thursday evening, the team announced they were elevating third year guard Bill Murray from the practice squad. Murray has worked hard over the summer and throughout training camp to make the transition from defensive tackle to offensive guard.

The Patriots could obviously use some help, especially if starting center David Andrews isn’t able to suit up for the game. That would leave the team with James Ferentz and undrafted rookie Kody Russey as the next interior linemen to step up.

There has been a lot of plug-and-play for the Patriots in a year where they’ve been ravaged with injuries along the offensive front. It’s less of a case of needing a savior and more of a situation with the team simply needing fresh bodies at this point.

