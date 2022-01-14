Patriots elevate Kristian Wilkerson, three others from practice squad

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns the last time the Patriots called him up from the practice squad and he’ll have a chance to make an impact in their playoff game against the Bills on Saturday night as well.

Wilkerson was one of four players the Patriots called up from their practice squad for the Wild Card round matchup in Buffalo. Wilkerson’s touchdowns came in Week 17 against the Jaguars and he appeared in two other games for New England this season.

The Patriots also called up cornerbacks DeVante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross. Jalen Mills remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, so they will give the team some extra depth in the secondary. Ross started against the Dolphins last week and made three tackles, but Bausby has not played this season.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale rounds out the quartet of callups. He has five tackles and two sacks in seven games with New England this season.

