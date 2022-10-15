The Patriots have not ruled out Mac Jones for Sunday’s game, but they did elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad. If Jones is inactive, Gilbert will backup Bailey Zappe.

Jones has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle.

The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad Oct. 5 after Brian Hoyer was injured, and he backed up Zappe last week against Detroit.

The team also announced the elevation of receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots cut Humphrey from the active roster earlier this week. He began the season on the practice squad before signing to the 53-palyer roster Sept. 13.

Humphrey has played all five games, with two starts, and has two receptions for 20 yards.

Patriots elevate Garrett Gilbert, Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk