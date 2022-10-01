Patriots elevate former three-time Super Bowl champion to main roster

Three-time Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon is being elevated to the main roster roster, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The move was reported on Saturday ahead of the team’s road trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots with a fifth-round pick in 2011 and spent 10 seasons with the team before joining the Houston Texans in 2021.

However, he was signed back to the Patriots’ practice squad in mid-September. The team will now look to lean on his veteran presence as a backup for an offensive line group that just saw former third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste go on injured reserve.

The Patriots are elevating OT Marcus Cannon from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They are also placing OT Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on IR. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 1, 2022

Cannon served as a solid tackle for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and won three Super Bowls in the second-half of the team’s near two-decade run. Injuries have been an issue at the tackle position, especially for Isaiah Wynn.

So it pays to have a legitimate veteran with at least some familiarity with what the team is trying to do.

List

3 veteran quarterbacks not named Brian Hoyer for Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire