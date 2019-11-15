Patriots-Eagles Week 11 injury report: Seven players questionable for New England

The New England Patriots are prepared for a difficult matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and injuries could play a major factor for both teams.

New England released its final Week 11 injury report Friday -- and no one is listed as out or doubtful. While wide receiver Julian Edelman has often been listed as questionable ahead of each week with a chest injury, he is nowhere to be found on the report. Safety Nate Ebner, running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski have been added as questionable, while Patrick Chung, Matt LaCosse, Danny Shelton and John Simon remain on the list (all are questionable).

As for the Eagles, they'll be without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, as well as running back Darren Sproles, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The only player listed as questionable for Philadelphia is running back Jordan Howard.

Here is the final Week 11 injury report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-1)

OUT

No Players Listed



DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed



QUESTIONABLE

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest (Limited participant Friday)

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee (LP)

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring (LP)

DT Danny Shelton, Ankle (LP)

DE John Simon, Elbow (LP)















PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (5-4)

OUT

LB Nigel Bradham, Ankle (Did not practice)

WR Alshon Jeffery, Ankle (DNP)

RB Darren Sproles Quadricep (DNP)







DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed



QUESTIONABLE

RB Jordan Howard, Shoulder (LP)



