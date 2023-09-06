Patriots-Eagles injury report: Three offensive linemen limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first injury reports for Sunday's Week 1 game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were released Wednesday, and the home team has plenty of players listed.

The Patriots offensive line was a focal point for all the wrong reasons during training camp and the preseason, and injuries were a huge reason for that. Those concerns remain ahead of the season opener.

There are three starting offensive linemen on the Patriots injury report, including left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Cole Strange and right guard Mike Onwenu. Strange and Onwenu didn't practice much during camp because of injuries.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. DeVante Parker also was limited with a knee issue.

The Eagles' injury report was pretty clean. The only player listed is cornerback Josh Jobe, who was limited Wednesday due to illness.

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.

New England Patriots (0-0)

Did not participate

No players listed

Limited participation

OT Trent Brown - Illness

CB Jack Jones - Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

G Cole Strange - Knee

Full participation

No players listed

Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Did not participate

No players listed

Limited participation

CB Josh Jobe - Illness

Full participation