Patriots DT Lawrence Guy explained why Jerod Mayo is a rising coach

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy has high praise for inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo has had a busy offseason following a contract restructure that should keep him in New England for the foreseeable future.

Guy has been with the Patriots since the 2017 season, and he has seen Mayo’s work firsthand. Mayo, who has been the team’s inside linebackers coach since the 2019 season, has received interest from several teams over the past couple of years. But none of those teams have managed to pluck him away from the Patriots.

And that’s a good thing for a player like Guy, who continued to praise the up-and-coming coach.

“Jerod is a good coach, and he has an aspiration of trying to get better,” Guy said, during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Next Pats Podcast”. “Coming from a former player, he gets it—been on the field, put the hand in the dirt, and understands from both sides now, he got to come in with words to inspire people and to uplift them and say, ‘This is what we got to do. When I was a player, this is how we did it. Make these calls, you can try this. This is going to be your failure. This is going to be your success on it.'”

Mayo certainly has a strong track record for giving advice considering he played eight seasons in the NFL. Now, he will be looking to continue the track record of success, as he enters his fifth year coaching with New England.

