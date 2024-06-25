Patriots DT Davon Godchaux addresses uncertain contract status

With money flying around to in-house pending contracts, veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is one of the remaining New England Patriots players who hasn’t received an extension.

There were thoughts at minicamp that he might be holding in for a contract restructure. He reported with the rest of his teammates, but he stood on the side during team drills.

In a social media post on Monday night, the standout defender made it clear he wants to finish his career in New England, but the contract must make sense for both sides.

“Hopefully we can get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts!,” Godchaux commented on X. “I love NE, I would love to retire here but it’s has to make sense for us!

“What I do on the football field in the trenches most of time doesn’t show on the stat sheet but turn on the film you will see it if “U know” ball! Would love to finish my career here in NE but it has to make sense to me and my team!”

Hopefully we can get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts! I love NE, I would love to retire here but it’s has to make sense for us! What I do on the football field in the trenches most of time doesn’t show on the stat sheet but turn on the film you… https://t.co/PPH8Fvb4Ku — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) June 25, 2024

The Patriots are making it a priority to reward players with contract extensions.

Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Dugger, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Onwenu and Anferenee Jennings all received new deals in the offseason.

Godchaux is clearly looking to be next on the list.

He isn’t alone in his search for a new contract. Four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, who might be the Patriots’ best player, is also playing on an expiring deal and looking for an extension.

But Judon has taken a different path by letting his play on the field do the talking. He was a full participant at minicamp.

There is no right or wrong way to go about getting paid in this scenario. It all boils down to football being a business in the end.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire