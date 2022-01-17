Patriots DT Christian Barmore posts to Twitter to look ahead to 2022 offseason

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore posted a promise to Twitter on Sunday with an eye on the 2022 offseason.

Barmore wrote: “I WILL BE BETTER.”

The Patriots used the rookie defensive tackle in a number of different ways after drafting him at 38th overall in 2021. He finished the year with two starts after playing 55% of defensive snaps. His role fluctuated throughout the season, with New England using him mostly in passing situations. That might be one way the defensive lineman can improve: earning a spot on the field in running situations.

Barmore had 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits during 2021. During the regular season and postseason, Barmore had 51 total pressures, second-most on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

With the Patriots losing 47-17 in the postseason to the Buffalo Bills, a team New England will see at least two times a year, Barmore will need to be a part of the solution to avoid more blowouts at the hands of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

