Patriots DT Christian Barmore, LB Raekwon McMillan exit practice with apparent injuries

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Raekwon McMillan exited practice on Tuesday after suffering apparent injuries.

Barmore, the team’s 2021 second-round pick, spent the final 30 minutes of practice on the sideline with trainers looking most at his left foot. It was unclear if he would have returned to practice, had it gone longer. He has been a really strong presence in the interior, including his productive day in the team’s first padded practice on Tuesday.

McMillan suffered an injury after getting hit in the legs during a special teams drill. He walked gingerly off the field and into a separate tent to speak with trainers. He did not return to the field. It’s a rough moment for McMillan, who had been building a strong case to make the roster while drawing praise from Bill Belichick this week.

List