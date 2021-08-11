Patriots DT Christian Barmore dealing with a foot injury

New England Patriots rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore is dealing with a foot and toe issue as reported by our Henry McKenna and confirmed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Barmore was selected by New England in the second round with the 38th overall pick in April’s draft. He is coming off of the season at Alabama that saw him record 37 tackles and play a key part in winning the National Championship.

Now, he looks to help provide stability to the New England Patriots defensive line. This offseason, New England emphasized the defensive side, and Barmore figures to be a part of the equation.

With the Patriots being bitten by the injury bug so far this preseason, this latest development is certainly something to watch.

