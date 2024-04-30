Patriots DT Christian Barmore has best reaction upon signing extension

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore had the best reaction upon agreeing to a four-year extension on Monday. The deal is worth up to $92 million, which is the largest non-Tom Brady contract in franchise history.

Barmore has become a cornerstone of the Patriots defensive tackle position. He has tallied 133 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the Patriots. He emerged more as a pass-rusher last season, tallying 8.5 sacks in addition to 64 combined tackles.

Barmore’s extension adds to an offseason in which the Patriots have prioritized homegrown talent. This includes the likes of Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu and Josh Uche.

Christian Barmore reacts to signing a four-year extension with the #Patriots worth a max. value of $92 million: (IG: barmore_) pic.twitter.com/xy3SQHfVym — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 29, 2024

New England made a smart move to re-sign Barmore as he provides versatility in his run-stopping abilities, as well as his pass rush. Rebuilding the offense is important, but it’s also important to keep the pieces in place that have made the defense so successful.

The Patriots are doing that with moves like this one.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire