Patriots DT Beau Allen won't play in 2020, Bill Belichick confirms

Beau Allen won't play in 2020, Belichick confirms

Beau Allen's New England Patriots debut will have to wait a year.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed during his Monday press conference Allen, who was signed to a two-year contract in March, will not be ready to play in 2020.

Allen was signed as a replacement for former Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton. After sitting out for training camp over the summer, he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 with an undisclosed injury.

The defensive line has been an area of concern all season, and Allen was considered a player that could add much-needed depth at some point down the line. Now that Allen has been ruled out for the year, the Patriots will continue on with Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis and Nick Thurman at the defensive tackle position.