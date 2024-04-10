Patriots’ dream trade target still remains without a long-term deal

With Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen agreeing to a massive extension on Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are the only franchise-tagged players that have yet to get long-term deals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Winfield and the Buccaneers are working towards a new deal, but the status remains the same for Higgins, who has requested a trade.

When it comes to the New England Patriots, all eyes have been on the unfolding situation between Higgins and the Bengals. Higgins has been the dream free agent target for the team this offseason, and there’s still hope they could swing a trade to potentially pair him with a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

A fair bargaining chip would be the Patriots’ 2024 second-round pick, but it would likely have to come with the security of a long-term contract agreement between Higgins and the Patriots. The team clearly isn’t in Super Bowl contention, and they can’t run the risk of the veteran wide receiver walking in 2025.

As for the Bengals, unless they can pull something together at the last minute, it seems like the writing is on the wall with Higgins. They’d be better off finding a suitable trade partner and selecting another receiver in a draft that’s deep at the position.

The Houston Texans ultimately received a 2025 second-round pick for star wideout Stefon Diggs, which has some wondering if the Patriots could get Higgins for less. It’s important to keep in mind that Higgins turned 25 years old this year, while Diggs will be celebrating his 31st birthday in November.

That could be one of many differences that ultimately impacts what deal, if any, gets done with the Bengals.

