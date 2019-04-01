Patriots draft prospects tracker: Notable players to meet with New England originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Unlike in past years, the NFL Draft could help the New England Patriots address some serious needs.

The Patriots enter the 2019 NFL Draft armed with 12 total picks, more than any team in the league. With holes to fill wide receiver, tight end and defensive end (among others) and a potential quarterback of the future to target, head coach Bill Belichick and Co. actually might use a lot of those picks.

Exactly what the Patriots have up their sleeve when the draft kicks off April 25 is anyone's guess. But we can get a feel for their strategy by observing which prospects the team holds individual meetings with in the days and weeks leading up to the draft.

Below is a list of notable NFL draft prospects (organized by position) who have already met with or plan to meet with New England this offseason, as confirmed by reports or the prospects themselves:

QUARTERBACK

Will Grier, West Virginia



WIDE RECEIVER

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

David Sills, West Virginia

Gary Jennings, West Virginia

Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Riley Ridley, Georgia

Andy Isabella, UMass

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

















TIGHT END

Noah Fant, Iowa

Irv Smith Jr., Alabama



Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

Kaden Smith, Stanford

Isaac Nauta, Georgia









OFFENSIVE LINE

OT Kaleb McGary



SAFETY

Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State



CORNERBACK

Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt



LINEBACKER

Blake Cashman, Minnesota



DEFENSIVE LINE

DE Jalen Jelks, Oregon

DE Zach Allen, Boston College

DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame







