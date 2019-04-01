Patriots draft prospects tracker: Notable players to meet with New England
Patriots draft prospects tracker: Notable players to meet with New England originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
Unlike in past years, the NFL Draft could help the New England Patriots address some serious needs.
The Patriots enter the 2019 NFL Draft armed with 12 total picks, more than any team in the league. With holes to fill wide receiver, tight end and defensive end (among others) and a potential quarterback of the future to target, head coach Bill Belichick and Co. actually might use a lot of those picks.
RELATED: Phil Perry's NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Exactly what the Patriots have up their sleeve when the draft kicks off April 25 is anyone's guess. But we can get a feel for their strategy by observing which prospects the team holds individual meetings with in the days and weeks leading up to the draft.
Below is a list of notable NFL draft prospects (organized by position) who have already met with or plan to meet with New England this offseason, as confirmed by reports or the prospects themselves:
QUARTERBACK
Will Grier, West Virginia
WIDE RECEIVER
A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
David Sills, West Virginia
Gary Jennings, West Virginia
Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
Riley Ridley, Georgia
Andy Isabella, UMass
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
TIGHT END
Noah Fant, Iowa
Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
Kaden Smith, Stanford
Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OFFENSIVE LINE
OT Kaleb McGary
SAFETY
Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
CORNERBACK
Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
LINEBACKER
Blake Cashman, Minnesota
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE Jalen Jelks, Oregon
DE Zach Allen, Boston College
DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.