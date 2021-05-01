Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson will remind fans of LeGarrette Blount

Pats draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson will remind fans of LeGarrette Blount originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added to their already deep group of running backs on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson in the third round.

Stevenson is a powerful runner who punishes opposing defensive players with a physical style of play. In fact, he's the heaviest running back (227 pounds) Bill Belichick has ever drafted as Patriots head coach.

His north-south style will remind Patriots fans of another powerful running back: LeGarrette Blount.

Blount ran over defenders and was difficult to tackle with his excellent size and strength. He played a key role in the Patriots offense during the team's Super Bowl-winning seasons of 2014 and 2016.

Stevenson is actually a fan of Blount's style.

"I’m pretty familiar with the running backs, the history of the running backs that the Patriots had," Stevenson said on a conference call with reporters Saturday.

"One that comes to mind is LeGarrette Blount. I loved his game and loved how north-and-south of a runner he was. I know J.J. Taylor, Sony Michel – not personally, but I watch their game, respect their game to the fullest. So I’m just glad to be in that room with them."

Stevenson's power running game and underrated athleticism made him break tackles at a very high rate in college, as Pro Football Focus explains in the following tweet:

The Patriots' running back depth chart is loaded. Stevenson joins Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, James White among others on the roster.

It's an impressive group for a Patriots team that likely will try to run the football early and often during the 2021 season.