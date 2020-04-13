Patriots draft history: These 11 quarterbacks were selected by Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots need a new starting quarterback after Tom Brady took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, and the search for his replacement could involve the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have 12 picks in the 2020 draft -- only the Miami Dolphins have more selections -- to address the weaknesses on their roster. New England would be smart to take a QB in the upcoming draft, even if the team believes 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham is capable of being a quality starter next season.

Bill Belichick has been the team's head coach since 2000, and he hasn't been afraid to use middle and late-round draft picks on quarterbacks over that time. In fact, Belichick has selected 11 quarterbacks during his tenure in New England, including Brady with the 199th overall selection in 2000. He's targeted this position fairly often in recent seasons, too, evidenced by the fact the Patriots have drafted a QB in four of the last six years.

Here's a list of every quarterback Belichick has drafted with the Patriots.

2000, Round 6, Pick 199: Tom Brady, Michigan

2002, Round 4, Pick 117: Rohan Davey, LSU

2003, Round 6, Pick 201: Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech

2005, Round 7, Pick 205: Matt Cassel, USC

2008, Round 3, Pick 94: Kevin O'Connell, San Diego State

2010, Round 7, Pick 250: Zac Robinson, Oklahoma State

2011, Round 3, Pick 74: Ryan Mallett, Arkansas

2014, Round 2, Pick 64: Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois

2016, Round 3, Pick 91: Jacoby Brissett, North Carolina State

2018, Round 7, Pick 219: Danny Etling, LSU

2019, Round 4, Pick 133: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn





















The Patriots have enjoyed some decent success drafting QBs since hitting a grand slam with the Brady pick. Cassel saved the team from a disastrous 2008 after Brady suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1. He helped lead New England to an 11-5 record. The Patriots took Cassel in the seventh round and eventually traded him (along with linebacker Mike Vrabel) to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 34th overall pick in the 2009 draft. So, they won huge on the Cassel pick.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the most talented QB the Patriots have drafted since Brady, and he probably would've been the team's next franchise player if Brady hadn't continued to win Super Bowl titles into his 40s. The Pats traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 for a second-round pick, which wasn't a great return.

Brissett was a decent third-round pick in 2016. He started two games and went 1-1 in 2016 while Brady was serving a four-game suspension from the Deflategate scandal. The Patriots eventually dealt him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who had some nice playoff moments during New England's run to a Super Bowl LIII title in 2018.

Who could be the 12th quarterback taken by the Patriots?

A general manager told NBC Sports' Peter King that the Pats "love" Oregon star Justin Herbert. The problem with Herbert is he's projected to be a top 10 pick, and the Patriots won't be on the clock in Round 1 until No. 23. The Patriots reportedly are among several teams "doing serious homework" on Utah State's Jordan Love, who's consistently rated as the fourth-best QB in this class. Florida International quarterback James Morgan reportedly has video conferenced with several teams during the pre-draft process, including the Patriots.

After the 23rd pick, the Patriots won't be on the clock again until No. 87 in the third round. So if they don't take a QB in Round 1, many of the top players at the position could be off the board by the time New England makes its second selection of the draft.

