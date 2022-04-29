Patriots draft Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in Round 1 of NFL draft

The New England Patriots drafted Chattanooga guard Cole Strange at 29th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Strange had an extremely impressive Senior Bowl. He was a five-year starter after spending six years at Chatanooga. He started nine games at left guard and two games at left tackle. He also worked at center during the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, Strange figures to settle into the left guard spot, where he’ll serve as the replacement for Ted Karras in 2022.

The Patriots picked Strange after trading back from 21s overall, a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who sent No. 29 along with third- and fourth-round picks. New England now has 11 selections.

List