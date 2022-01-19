Patriots draft an Alabama WR in Mel Kiper’s first mock draft for 2022

The New England Patriots will likely spend the offseason trying to solve two problems: their lack of speed on defense and their lack of a true No. 1 threat on offense. It seems ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks the Patriots will address the latter issue in the 2022 draft.

The Patriots, with the 21st overall pick, have a chance to target one of the top receivers in this year’s class. And because of an injury to the top receiver, the Patriots might even see him fall to them. That seems to be how Kiper sees Alabama wideout Jameson Williams landing in New England. Williams seemed to be trending toward a top 10 pick prior to his ACL injury in January. That will surely complicate his draft stock, with the receiver unable to undergo the physical testing at the combine.

Here’s what Mel Kiper wrote in his first 2022 mock draft:

“The Patriots had a solid 2021 draft, with quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore turning into early starters and Day 3 pick Rhamondre Stevenson showing value in a running back rotation. What stuck out to me as I watched the Patriots, though, was their lack of playmakers in the passing game. Their top two receivers were former undrafted free agents (Jacobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne), and their tight ends didn’t beat defenders after the catch (when they got open). N’Keal Henry hasn’t developed like they had hoped. If they can get a deep threat for Jones here, they should be thrilled. “Williams, an Ohio State transfer with blazing speed, had a fantastic season for the Crimson Tide, catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He would likely be in the top-10 range if he didn’t tear his ACL in the national title.”

Williams would be an ideal replacement for receiver Nelson Agholor — and the timing of Agholor’s contract and Williams’ injury recovery matchup up in a way that would allow the rookie to take his time returning to the field. Agholor is signed with the Patriots through 2022, which would allow Jameson to get physically and mentally prepared for the NFL — without jumping right into the fire. In theory, if the Patriots moved on from Agholor, Williams would be lined up to take over his role.

Whether it’s Williams or another top wideout, the Patriots will likely need to spend a high pick at receiver. Jakobi Meyers, an undrafted player, has been a solid young wideout for New England. Free-agent sign Kendrick Bourne had a breakout year in 2021. But N’Keal Harry, a former first-round pick, has been a major disappointment. The Patriots could stand to improve their young pass-catchers — especially if the draft choice can develop into a future No. 1 option.

