The Patriots have downgraded tight end Matt LaCosse to out with a knee injury for their Sunday night game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

LaCosse had been among several Patriots listed as questionable on the injury report Friday. The team will go with Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo, who was among the questionable as he recovers from a concussion, at tight end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports that right guard Shaq Mason (questionable with an ankle injury) and running back (added to the list of questionables on Friday with a toe injury) made the trip to Baltimore.

The Patriots have downgraded TE Matt LaCosse (knee) to out for Sunday night's game vs. the Ravens.



Good news for the club comes with RG Shaq Mason (ankle) and RB James White (toe) among those on the injury report who are making the trip to Baltimore.



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 2, 2019

Earlier Saturday, the Patriots reportedly activated wide receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Patriots downgrade TE Matt LaCosse to out; Shaq Mason, James White travel to Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston