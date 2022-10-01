Patriots downgrade receiver Jakobi Meyers to out

We already knew that the Patriots wouldn’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, given an ankle injury. We now know that the Patriots won’t have starting receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday.

The Patriots have ruled Meyers out for Sunday’s game, with a knee injury. He previously was listed as questionable.

The fact that none of the other six players listed as questionable have been downgraded to out implies that they all will travel to Green Bay. That doesn’t mean they’ll play; it means they’ll be available to play.

The questionable players include safety Joshua Bledsoe (groin), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), nose tackle Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), and defensive back Adrian Phillips (rib).

Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards in Week Two against the Steelers. He didn’t play last weekend against the Ravens, due to the knee injury.

