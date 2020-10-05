Patriots downgrade RB Sony Michel (quad) to out for game vs. Chiefs

Michel (quad) ruled out for Monday's game at Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots will be without their leading rusher when they face the Chiefs Monday night.

Sony Michel, who is coming off his first 100-yard game since the 2018 season, has been downgraded to out.

With the game being pushed back from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening, the prospect of same-day travel on buses and planes to and from Kansas City for a running back dealing with a quad injury was to much for the Pats back.

With Michel out, the Patriots are left with James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor at running back, though there's a distinct possibility of a reinforcement joining them on the field.

Sony Michel (quad) has been ruled out for tonight’s game in KC.



Would anticipate this clears the way for Damien Harris to be activated off of IR and in uniform. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 5, 2020

Though Damien Harris only played a few snaps a season ago, rushing for 12 yards on four carries, he got rave reviews for his performance in training camp, where he showed impressive athleticism and speed. A finger injury had sidelined him for the first three games this season.

The Patriots could use the potential addition of Harris and the return of White, who has missed the last two games after the tragic death of his father in a car accident.

Even though the Patriots boast the second best rushing offense in the NFL -- 178.0 yards per game -- New England will be without its top two rushers tonight, with both Sony Michel and Cam Newton out.