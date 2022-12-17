The Patriots’ depth at running back is going to be tested with Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

New England announced on Saturday that Damien Harris has been downgraded to out with his thigh injury.

Harris was a limited participant for all three days of the practice week. After playing the Cardinals on Monday night, the Patriots spent the week in Arizona before heading to Southern Nevada this weekend.

Complicating matters, fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.

New England also has Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong on its active roster plus J.J. Taylor on the practice squad at running back.

Patriots downgrade Damien Harris to out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk