Patriots downgrade CB Jason McCourty, DL Byron Cowart to out vs. Texans

The New England Patriots had 17 players listed as questionable on their Friday injury report. And on Saturday, two were officially downgraded to out.

According to the Patriots official Twitter account, cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive lineman Byron Cowart won't play for the Patriots against the Houston Texans.

#Patriots CB Jason McCourty and DL Byron Cowart have been downgraded to out for #NEvsHOU. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 30, 2019

McCourty, the starting No. 2 cornerback on the Patriots will miss his second consecutive game with a groin injury. J.C. Jackson will likely start in his place.

Jackson has played in 11 games this season with one start. He has two interceptions on the season, both of which came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

As for Cowart, the fifth-round pick out of Maryland was active for his fifth game last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He only played in three defensive snaps before exiting with the head injury that will sideline him this week.

Though the Patriots will be without McCourty and Cowart, it's looking possible that they could have the services of receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion), per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Both are traveling with the team after being inactive last week. But if they can play this week, the Patriots will have much more depth at the receiver position.

Another positive of the injury report: none of the players dealing with illnesses were downgraded to out for the game. The only sick player to be declared out so far is third-string tight end Ryan Izzo.

