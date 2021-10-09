Patriots down four starting offensive linemen, call up three from practice squad

The Patriots’ offensive line may be a mess tomorrow in Houston.

New England is down both starting guards and both starting tackles: Shaq Mason had already been ruled out, Trent Brown was placed on injured reserve and Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu remain on the COVID-19 list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots elevated offensive linemen James Ferentz, Alex Redmond and Will Sherman from the practice squad, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

That could make for a long day for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, although it’s a good week to draw a bad opponent: New England is still an eight-point favorite.

