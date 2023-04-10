Will Patriots double dip at WR with this mid-round draft prospect

Drafting at the receiver position may not be a one-off for the New England Patriots heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

There’s a chance the team could take a receiver off the board in the first or second round, especially after their thorough visit with Boston College prospect Zay Flowers. In one draft, they could potentially land both a speedster, while also taking a flier on another receiver that checks all of the physical boxes.

Enter Stanford’s Michael Wilson.

The former Cardinal was reportedly in town for a visit with the Patriots on Saturday. He is expected to be a possible mid-round selection, following a season where he hauled in 26 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Patriots hosted Stanford WR Michael Wilson on a Top 30, per source. High-level perimeter weapon who stood out at the Senior Bowl and is the type of leader you want in your locker room for a long, long time. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 8, 2023

The fit is there for the Patriots, who would be getting a solid route-runner that has some size to win in jump-ball situations. Wilson is also a willing blocker on the field. So the versatility that Bill Belichick covets at the receiver position is clearly there.

One of the biggest concerns with Wilson is his injury history. He only played in six games in the 2022 season and 14 games total over his last three collegiate seasons.

But for a mid-round pick, he might be worth the risk for a Patriots team that desperately needs to upgrade at wideout, especially if they fail to pull off a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy.

Two big bites at the apple might finally solve the Patriots’ draft problems at the receiver position.

